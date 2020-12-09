CAF Fines Kenya Sh1 Million After Raila, Ruto Caused Disorder At Kasarani Stadium

CAF has imposed one million shillings fine on Kenya after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto invaded the pitch at Kasarani Stadium after Harambee Stars game against Comoros last month.

The two dignitaries entered the playing area (Zone 1) together with their entourage in turns after the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match, which ended in a 1-1 draw, to have a word with the players with Mr. Ruto giving them one million shillings to share.

Zone 1, which covers the playing area of a stadium, is considered a security area and is accessible strictly to accredited personnel before, during and after a match.

They were in the company of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) honchos, including president Nick Mwendwa.

Joined soccer fraternity among them ODM leader @RailaOdinga in cheering Kenya against Comoros in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier, Moi International Sports Centre-Kasarani, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/1gHyMeYUqC — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) November 11, 2020

“The dignitaries had heavy security attached to them. They barged through the stewards arranged by CAF security officer,” the match’s report partly reads.

According to CAF Disciplinary Code (Art. 82.2), “The host association or club is responsible for order and security both inside and around the stadium before, during and after the match. It is liable for incidents of any kind, and can be rendered subject to disciplinary measures.”

FKF have three days to appeal the decision which was rendered on Tuesday or pay the fine.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu