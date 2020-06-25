Caf To Discuss Creation Of First African Women’s Champions League

Confederation of African Football (CAF) will discuss creation of Women’s Champions League during its Executive Committee meeting Tuesday.

The move is viewed as a positive step towards actualisation of a continental women’s club championship, which will go a long way in building the women’s game in Africa.

Treasurer of Kenyan Premeir League giants Gor Mahia, madam Sally Bolo, termed it “excellent.”

Yes for those countries which have Women Premier League clubs. Excellent move by @CAF_Online https://t.co/5iBwFxPLTF — Sally Bolo (@SallyBolo) June 25, 2020

Sally acknowledges challenges the tournament is likely to face, especially financial related, but offers women’s clubs, like men’s, can also get support from federations to honor matches.

Women’s football expert Usher Komugisha hailed the move as “great news,” she added that it was “about time.”

Great news for women’s football in Africa as the CAF Executive Committee will finally discuss the launch of a continental club competition. About time. About time!!! A total of 35 countries in Africa have women’s leagues running. That number is more than enough. 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/xB3Gv6D5MY — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) June 25, 2020

Kenya is among the 35 African countries with a women’s league.

Europe already have a Women’s Champions League, while Asia staged Women’s Club Championship for the first time last year.

Suggestions have been floated to help cut logistics costs, including holding the inaugural edition of the competition in a tournament form.

“I would suggest having a tournament format. Have 16/24 clubs in one country for a month. That caters for the burden of roving around the continent like it is the case with the Men’s teams. But still, CAF will have to fully bankroll the initial stages,” tweeted Ugandan journalist Joel Muyita.

I would suggest having a tournament format. Have 16/24 clubs in one country for a month. That caters for the burden of roving around the continent like it is the case with the Men's teams. But still, CAF will have to fully bankroll the initial stages. — Joel Muyita (@JoelMuyita) June 25, 2020

