Caf Bans Both Kasarani And Nyayo Stadiums From Hosting International Matches

Kenya will have to host international games outside the country following a ban on the country’s two main stadiums, Kasarani and Nyayo.

Both facilities were subjected to inspections by the Confederation of African Football, Caf ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, but failed set standards.

“The stadium (Kasarani) still lacks several Caf criteria and requirements in order to host international senior competitions.”

Nyayo on the other was granted a temporary approval to stage two games. This expires after Kenya hosts Rwanda in their last home match of the qualifiers in November.

“The stadium will only be approved for any subsequent CAF international senior national teams matches and other Caf men’s interclubs competitions subject to the implementation of all the Caf remarks.”

Some of the areas Kasarani Stadium fell short include a poor pitch, inadequate floodlights for night games, substandard referees dressing room and lack of a fully equipped dedicated room for first aid.

The ban further implies that Tusker FC and Gor Mahia will have to host their Confederation Cup home fixtures away from home in November.

