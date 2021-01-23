CAF Bans FKF Chief Executive For Rejecting Covid-19 Test Results For Harambee Stars

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barry Otieno and Harambee Stars Team Manager Ronny Onyando have been banned from all football activities relating to Confederation of African Football (CAF) for six months each.

The decision, passed by CAF Disciplinary Board on Tuesday, is as a result of the duo rejecting COVID-19 test results for Harambee Stars players, which returned four positive cases ahead of their 2022 AFCON qualifying game against Comoros in November last year in Comoros.

FKF has also been fined Kshs 2.2 million by Cairo, Egypt-based body.

The match commissioner captured in his report that the results arrived a few minutes to kickoff, and “as soon as they became aware of them, they snatched them from his hands and tore them apart.”

“According to the PCR tests copies that were acquired after the match, four players tested positive before the match yet they took part in the game, risking the contamination of the opposing team as well as their fellow teammates, and all officials that were involved in the match,” CAF charged.

