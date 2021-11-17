Reprieve For Gor Mahia As Caf Approves Nyayo Stadium For Otoho D’Oyo Use

Gor Mahia will be able to use Nyayo Stadium for their return match against Congolese side Otoho d’Oyo in the Confederation Cup playoffs round after Caf granted their wish.

K’Ogalo had planned to host the game in neighbouring Tanzania after Caf had indicated they would not allow further international games at Nyayo Stadium.

Gor Mahia are seeking further approval for their fans to watch the game.

“CAF approved our request to temporarily use Nyayo Stadium. We are now working on fulfilling requirements to get clearance for fans to attend our CAF match against Otoho. We will update on progress.”

Nyayo Stadium failed Caf inspection exercise before the commencement of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers, but a temporary approval was granted till the end of the round two group qualifiers which concluded on Sunday.

