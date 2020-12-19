Cabinet To Go On Recess Until January 3 – Joseph Kinyua

Cabinet members will go on recess starting Tuesday until January 3, head of Public service Joseph Kinyua has said.

In a statement, Kinyua said this will give members a chance to spend the festive season with family and a scheduled break from weekly Cabinet Committee Meetings.

During the recess, however, scheduled presidential engagements will continue uninterrupted.

The Calendar of the National Security Council and the National Security Council Advisory Committee will also continue as planned.

Further, Kinyua stated, Cabinet, Cabinet Committees and Technical Committees will not have any scheduled engagements, unless otherwise directed by the President for urgent business, cases of national emergency, or any other exceptional circumstances.

Members of Cabinet (excluding those who are members of the National Security Council and National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus) shall be allowed to take leave from office, subject to approval of the President.

Kinyua said the 2021 Cabinet Calendar and Agenda shall anchor Kenya’s Covid-19 Recovery Efforts by spearheading recovery and resurgence strategies for the enduring benefit of Kenya.

