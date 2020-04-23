Communications Authority Warns Unsuspecting Kenyans Of A SIM Card Scam

Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) has warned Kenyans of an an ongoing SIM card scam.

According to the authority, fraudulent persons have been sending messages to unsuspecting Kenyans warning them that they have reached the maximum number of SIM cards allowed per subscriber.

This is known as “Smishing”, a scam through which subscribers are tricked into sharing their personal details including passwords, credit card details, ID numbers among others.

The messages, CA has said, are said to originate from the Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK), the former’s predecessor.

“They do not emanate from CA but from criminals who are out to trick recipients into divulging personal information, including ID card numbers and other important details for fraudulent purposes,” CA said.

Further, the authority stated, only mobile operators and their agents are allowed to register SIM cards.

Kenyans have also been urged to refrain from clicking enticing links on social media or in text message originating from suspicious sources.

“As the ICT sector regulatory agency, CA, therefore would have no business seeking personal information from mobile subscribers for purposes of registration,” CA added.

On April 15, DCI warned Kenyans of a rise in online scamming as a result of the stay-at-home order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cautioning Kenyans via Twitter, DCI noted that there was new crop of fraudsters selling non-existent products by circulating phishing emails.

“Members of the public are hereby WARNED that criminals are using the Covid-19 pandemic to scam them through circulation of phishing emails purporting to sell non-existent items & messages that are accompanied by links that purport to offer free goodies…” tweeted DCI.

These links, DCI explained, are infected with malware that gives the scammers access to ones personal details, passwords, that could be used to “to extort, for cyber bullying, stealing of finances among other ills.”

They also warned online shoppers who might want to purchase sanitizers, PPE including face masks and shields.

In this case, shoppers were encouraged to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing financial and personal details.

