CA, Usiku Games Partner to Launch Cyber Soljas Game to Keep Children Safe Online

The Communications Authority of Kenya partnered with gaming platform, Usiku games to launch of an online game dubbed ‘Cyber soljas’ aimed at keeping children safer online.

In an event to mark Safer Internet Day 2022, the authority noted that technology has made it easier for children to access devices such as smartphones and tablets, resulting in an increase in online threats. This has made privacy protections for minors necessary.

According to the Disrupting Harm in Kenya Report published in October 2021, children spent about 10 hours online per day after the Covid-19 outbreak compared to about 20 minutes per day before the outbreak.

Internet access has provided educational opportunities and virtual schooling throughout the Covid-19 period. However, with the rapid growth in children’s internet use, a range of safety issues have emerged, including identity theft, bullying and harassment, sex trafficking, hate crimes, terrorist recruiting and promotion, misinformation, and financial scams.

Cyber soljas is an interactive game teaching children between the ages of 4 to 14 years to recognize online threats and navigate the digital environment safely.

