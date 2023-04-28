CA Shuts Down TV Stations Linked with Pastors Ezekiel, Mackenzie

The Communications Authority (CA) has suspended TV stations linked with alleged cult leaders; Paul Mackenzie and Ezekiel Odero.

The Authority on Friday shut down broadcasting by World Evangelism TV and Times TV.

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba said the stations were found to have aired inappropriate content during the watershed period.

Chiloba noted that World Evangelism flouted 12 broadcasting license conditions while Times TV violated 17 of them.

Read: Pastor Ezekiel’s Followers Buried in Shakahola – Court Told

“The authority has further directed the broadcast signal distributor, Pan African Network Group (PANG) Limited, to cease carrying the two stations on its platform until further notice,” Chiloba said in a statement.

World Evangelism TV is under New Life Communications Ltd while Times TV is owned by Good News Media Kenya Ltd.

The televangelists are under probe for multiple deaths at the Shakahola Forest.

So far, police have exhumed at least a hundred bodies including those of children.

Read Also: DPP Haji Orders Police To Seize Controversial Pastor Mackenzie’s Assets

Pastor Ezekiel is currently being held at the Port police station until May 2 when the court will deliver a ruling on a police application to detain him for 30 days.

He is being accused of murder, aiding suicide, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud, money laundering and being an accessory to crimes.

The court heard that some of the bodies found at Shakahola belonged to his followers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...