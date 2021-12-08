CA Shuts Down Gituamba FM for Operating Illegally in Nairobi

The owner of a radio station in Nairobi has been taken into custody after the Communications Authority of Kenya shut it down over claims that it was operating illegally.

Nelson Githinji Ndegwa has reportedly been operating Gituamba FM from a residential building at Puma Court in Tena Estate.

According to the CA, the radio station has been operating without a licence, contrary to the Kenya Information and Communications Act,1998 (KICA)

Ndegwa is currently being held at the Buruburu police station as he awaits arraignment. He will be charged with the establishment of a radio communication station without a valid licence contrary to Sections 35(2), 46C and 46Q of the KICA.

“Operating an illegal radio station may cause interference of licensed broadcasters, compromising the quality of broadcasting services available to consumers,” a statement by CA Director General Ezra Chiloba reads.

“Anyone wishing to provide information and communication services in the country must ensure they obtain appropriate Licences from the Authority without fail.”

