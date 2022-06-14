in BUSINESS, TECH

Roy Parcel Services, 14 Other Courier Companies’ Licences Revoked

The Communications Authority of Kenya has revoked licences of 15 firms. Through a directive by the CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the authority revoked licences of 15 postal and courier firms that had failed several licensing requirements.

The notice published in the dailies and on social media listed the firms which are mainly in Nairobi, with only one in Mombasa.

“Subject to the postal/courier licence conditions, the Authority wishes to notify the public that it has revoked the licences of the listed firms,” the notice signed off by Chiloba said.

Among those listed are Al-Micdada Parcel Services, Apollo Express Limited, Joham Moving Enterprises, Grafa International Limited, Dana Communications Limited, Samper Tours and Travel and Across Border Courier Limited.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is the regulatory authority for the ICT industry in Kenya with responsibilities in telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal/courier services.

“CA is also responsible for managing the country’s numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administering the Universal Service Fund (USF) as well as protecting interests of users of ICT. Subject to the postal/courier license conditions, the Authority wishes to notify the public that it has revoked the postal/courier licenses held by the listed firms,” the notice reads.

Other service providers in the list are Destiny Parcel Services Limited, Rising Freight Limited, Roy Parcel Services Limited, Spanish Courier Limited and Zissou Group Limited.

Blessings Parcel Services Limited, VIckers Security Services Limited and Exodus Parcels Limited also had their operating licences suspended

Written by Vanessa Murrey

