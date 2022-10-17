CA Gives Mobile Operators 60 Days To Deny Noncompliant Subscribers Further Services

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed mobile operators to ensure all subscribers are compliant with the new directive with a 60-day window period.

In a statement by CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, all mobile operators have been directed to ensure 100% compliance within an additional 60 days.

The additional 60 days, the CA has said is not an extension from the deadline but a period to enhance full compliance by taking further actions including denial of services.

These steps include graduated denial of service to SIM card holders not duly registered and the

eventual deactivation. The services to be affected by this action include voice, SMS, data, and

mobile banking services.

“Taking into account the improved level of performance so far, operators are directed to take additional steps to ensure 100 percent compliance in the next 60 days. The 60 days is not an extension, but a period for the mobile operators to take certain actions including denial of service to prompt further compliance,” noted CA Director General Ezra Chiloba.

The statement adds, “These steps include graduated denial of service to SIM card holders’ not duly registered and eventual deactivation. The services to be affected by this action include voice, SMS, data and mobile banking services.”

The initial deadline to switch off all unregistered SIM cards was in April. This was however further extended to October 15, 2022.

Mobile operators found non-compliant to the same shall be liable to regulatory measures including a penalty of up to 0.5 percent of their Annual Gross Turnover.

