CA Launches 2021 KUZA Awards to Recognize Outstanding Broadcasters

The Communication Authority of Kenya has launched the 2021 Kuza Broadcasting Awards, an initiative to recognize and fete broadcasters who demonstrate excellence in their broadcasts in line with the ICT law provisions.

The theme of the 2021 Awards is “Preserving our Heritage through Broadcasting (Kenya a Heritage of Splendour)”, which seeks to acknowledge broadcasters who: Promote patriotism, Uphold Kenyan culture, beliefs, and values, and those who have made a contribution towards national unity and cohesion.

There are three major award categories in the 4th edition of the Kuza awards. The Regulatory and People’s Choice Awards are standing award categories, while the theme awards vary based on the theme of the year. This year the third category will be the Patriotic Award which is in line with the theme.

During the launch, CA Director General Mercy Wanjau raised concerns regarding a number of CA’s licensees (TV and radio stations) who, she said, are quickly converting themselves into betting houses without regard to the provisions of the applicable laws.

CA has noted that activities related to gaming, betting and lotteries can only be conducted in Kenya with express authorisation and in adherence with the guidance given by the sector regulator, the Betting Control and Licensing Board.

CA partnered with the Kenya Film Commission to support local content initiatives in the broadcast media industry which were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in line with the Authority’s mandate to facilitate and encourage the development of Kenyan Programmes.

The Kuza awards process comprises several activities leading up to the awards gala, beginning with the breakfast launch, the people’s choice SMS voting process, July retreat and Awards Gala.

