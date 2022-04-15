CA Extends SIM Registration Deadline by Six Months

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has extended the SIM card registration deadline by six months to October 2022.

The exercise which was to expire today had attracted a lot of backlash from users who complained that they were already registered with the Telcos.

The CA has said that operators and subscribers who miss the new October deadline will be penalized.

More to follow

