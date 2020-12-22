By-election For Nairobi Governor Set For February 18, 2021

The Electoral commission has set February 18, 2021 as the date for the Nairobi Governor by-election.

Parties are expected to submit names and nomination dates on December 28.

Immediate former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday moved to court seeking to stop the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) from holding a by-election.

Read: Sonko In Court Seeking To Block Election of New Nairobi Governor

“It will only be fair and just if they are restrained from taking any further action that is prejudicial to my rights,” Sonko said in a 50-page petition.

The petition indicates that Sonko’s removal was highly politicised and the process overturned the popular will of the people as contained in Article 1(1) of the Constitution.

“He will suffer irreparable damage not compensable in monetary terms because he stands to lose his position as the second governor of Nairobi City County without the due process of the law, the rule of law and constitutionalism,” it reads in part.

Read Also: Sonko Claims State Gave Senators Sh2 Million Christmas Token During Impeachment Vote

The former county boss wants his impeachment declared unconstitutional.

Sonko has since been replaced by county assembly speaker Benson Mutura in an acting capacity.

Those rumoured to be interested in the seat include;o former Presidential candidate Peter Kenneth, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, former Dagoretti MP Dennis Waweru, former Kiambu governor William Kabogo among others, could battle it out for the gubernatorial seat.

Deported lawyer Miguna Miguna has publicly declared interest for the post.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu