Buzeki Resigns as CCM Party Secretary General After Isaac Rutto Joined DP Ruto

Businessman Bundotich Kiprop Buzeki has resigned as Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party secretary general after its leader Isaac Rutto joined Deputy President William Ruto’s camp.

Rutto, the former governor for Bomet shifted to DP Rutto’s camp on Friday, January 15, 2021, in what is seen as a move by Ruto to consolidate the Rift Valley backyard.

Rutto attended the event in Bomet alongside two CCM MPs, Gedion Koskei (Chepalungu) and Gabriel Tongoyo (Narok West).

“I will support you (Ruto) for the top seat, as I also go for the governor position. We have decided to work together so that you succeed in your quest in 2022 and also unite the region,” said Isaac Rutto.

Moments after Rutto joined Ruto, Buzeki tweeted claiming that if Ruto’s party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), won the Presidency in 2022, corruption and theft would be the order of the day.

“UDA in power will mean , NCPB will go to private thieves ! , KCC looted to death, Owning land will have you threatened possibly killed ,kickbacks legalized, Being CORRUPT will bequeath you an OGW. We will not BOARD (sic),” he wrote.

Rutto has been drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and was among the initiative’s pointmen in the wider Rift Valley region.

BBI is an initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In November, he was among party leaders who attended the official launch of the BBI Bill signature collection drive at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

