Politician Buzeki Calls AFC Leopards To Mutual Partnership

Politician and businessman Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich popularly known as Buzeki has called on KPL giants to a partnership.

Buzeki, who declared he’s been an Ingwe supporter since childhood, made the call while paying a courtesy call to the club’s offices Wednesday.

“We have to stop talking and walk the talk. The Club can share the kind of engagement how they would like to have with us and we can work out a mutually beneficial partnership,” said Buzeki.

Leopards recently secured a shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm Betsafe, but they are still not out of the woods financially.

“We need more partners on board. We are delighted to have you with us here at the club during these challenging and we look forward to creating long-lasting working partnership with you. We need all our fans back in the stadium,” said Dan Shikanda, the Leopards’ chairman.

Ingwe are currently preparing for the resumption of football league after a five-months break occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

