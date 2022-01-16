Butcher Arrested Over Alleged Theft of Sh1 Million Livestock in Athi River

A butcher operating a chain of Nyama Choma eateries along the Eastern bypass has been arrested.

Peter Njenga alias Sonko was nabbed by DCI sleuths on Friday night following numerous complaints by Athi River based herders.

He has Nyama Choma eateries in Utawala and Ruiru, where meat is sold at highly discounted prices.

The suspect has been connected to the disappearance of cattle in Machakos over the last couple of months.

Livestock Theft Suspect Arrested A butcher operating a chain of Nyama Choma eateries along the eastern bypass, is in our custody after he was linked to the disappearance of livestock in nearby Machakos county. Peter Njenga alias Sonko was arrested after forensic investigations pic.twitter.com/0CVj1Oh0r4 — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 15, 2022

According to DCI director George Kinoti, the suspect has been linked the raid of a Masai manyatta on December 16, last year in Athi River, Machakos county.

“During the raid staged in the dead of the night, a herd of cattle valued at over Sh1 million was stolen and loaded into a waiting lorry,” said Kinoti in a statement.

Preliminary reports show that the cattle were driven to the Dagoretti slaughterhouse, a thriving ready market for livestock including those that are stolen.

“In some instances, the animals are slaughtered in the bush and ferried straight to popular meat joints in the city,” added Kinoti.

Read: Cameroonian “Wash wash” Suspect Released on Sh10 Million Bond

The 41-year-old suspected livestock thief led detectives to his accomplices including the owner and driver of the lorry used to ferry the animals.

The driver has been identified as David Gachora and the lorry’s owner Samuel Mwangi.

“After checking out Gachora’s details in our criminal database, detectives established that he has a history of ferrying stolen livestock and has a similar case pending at the Mavoko Law courts,” stated Kinoti.

The DCI boss noted that more arrests will be made in coming days.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...