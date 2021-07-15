Businesswoman Susan Kaittany Launches High-end Fragrance Shop

Businesswoman Susan Kaittany is set to launch an upscale luxury retailer of high-end fragrances and skincare products in Nairobi dubbed Polished.

The first of its kind store in Kenya is set to connect luxury lovers with their preferred scents, featuring global luxury brands such as Givenchy, Dior, Elizabeth Arden, and D&G.

“This means you won’t have to travel abroad to get your favorite Gucci fragrance or Kylie cosmetics kit. There will also be no need for duty-free purchases. You know why? Because Nordstrom just opened next door. We mean Polished,” said the management is a statement.

The store will open its doors to the public on Friday, July 16, 2021 and customers can expect interactive brand activations, a week of surprise mystery prizes, and special launch offers during the launch week, according to management.

Polished is the newest addition to the Posh Palace family, a brand known in the Nairobi hair studios and luxury spas scene, also owned by Susan Kaittany.

Kaittany announced her bid to expand her business to deal with high-end beauty products in August 2020, without giving much details.

“The international cosmetics and skincare venture will feature brands like Fenti and Dior, and the physical shop is set to launch in the next few days,” she said in 2020.

In 2019, Posh Palace in Kilimani expanded to occupy two floors of the Sifa Towers, mezzanine and first floors.

“The idea of her beauty business was informed by the need to create a safe haven where women could relax, unwind while receiving state of-the-art holistic beauty and wellness treatment. The same vision has birthed Polished Cosmetics; with the aim of satisfying the beauty aspect that Posh Palace is well known for,” she said.

