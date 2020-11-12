Businesswoman Arrested For Allegedly Swindling Traders Over Ksh10 Million In Cereal Import Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday arrested a woman linked to a dubious business of importing cereals.

Linda Nyamburi Odhiambo, the director of Clalinx Gen Supplies Ltd, was arrested by detectives attached to the Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) at the Riara Junction Apartment in Kiambu County.

She is accused of defrauding traders more than Ksh10 million purporting to supply cotton seed cake, sunflower, soya beans, Pembe Millers’ flour and other foodstuffs.

“She purported to import the foodstuff from Malawi and Tanzania. She never delivered the goods after pocketing upfront payments, ” the DCI said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

“We urge members of the public who may have fallen victim of the racket to report to DCI Headquarters – Serious Crime Unit, room 81, ” DCI added.

Fraud cases have been on the rise over the recent past with police urging Kenyans to be careful on who they engage in matters business.

In a separate incident, the DCI yesterday launched a manhunt for two suspects wanted over bank fraud offences.

In a tweet, the DCI shared photos of the two Kenyans identified as Gerald Gatheru Mwai and Gladys Mwara Kamau asking Kenyans to give information that may lead to their arrest.

According to the DCI, a Millimani Court issued a warrant of arrest against the two suspects on October 16, 2020.

“Any person with information that may lead to their arrest to contact DCI Headquarters-ECCU section, the nearest Police station, call or SMS 0773004776 or email Us on cfu.hqs@cid.go.ke, ” said DCI.

