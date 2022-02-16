Businessman Threatens Legal Action Against Wetangula for Allegedly Stealing Dogs

A businessman wants Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula to pay for well-trained and microchipped German shepherd dogs supplied to him last year.

James Isokat has in the past claimed that he left the dogs at Wetangula’s Karen residence on June 11, 2021.

According to Mr Isokat, the Kenya Kwanza co-principal paid Sh100,000 instead of the Sh318,000.

The legislator, the businessman said through his lawyer Adhiambo Omondi, is yet to settle the debt. As a result, the lawmaker was served on Tuesday. The demand letter was posted at his senate office and Karen home.

“Having legally been mandated we, therefore, make the following demands; 1. A full, categorical acknowledgement in writing of the monies owed to our client, 2. A Kenya Shillings Three Hundred and Eighteen, One Hundred (KSHS. 318,100/-) cheque drawn to the undersigned law firms name and account for the settlement of the matter,” the demand letter reads in part.

“TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that, we are under strict instructions from our client to promptly act and move to the Civil Court on his behalf to seek redress to this situation upon the lapse of the 14 working days in the event there is no forthcoming reasonable action from your end,” it adds.

In August last year, Mr Isokat referred to the presidential hopeful as a brave thief. He claimed that the Ford Kenya party leader had blatantly refused to pay the remaining cash.

“On June 11, 2021, Bungoma Senator ordered well-trained dogs and we delivered at his Karen residence, we charged him Sh348,100 but he only paid Sh100,000, the remaining was to be collected the following morning but he hasn’t paid up-to-date. He has been taking me around with numerous threats from his security guards,” Isokat said.

The matter was reported at the Karen Police Station on July 8, 2021, and was booked under OB7A1N1N19/21.

Mr Isokat has attempted to recover his funds by writing to both Houses of Parliament.

Last year, Wetangula confirmed being in possession of the high breed dogs but said he was willing to return them if the complainant refunded him his Sh100,000 down payment.

“I have told that gentleman to bring back my deposit of Sh100,000 and collect his grossly overpriced dogs. Tell him to deliver the payment to my home manager and take his dogs. I will not charge him for feeding and caring for them for the period they have been in my custody” Wetangula said adding that; “Besides, I may contemplate legal action against him for defamation and nuisance,” complained the lawmaker in a text message to K24 Digital.

