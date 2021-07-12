Businessman who Allegedly Shot Woman on Suspicion she was Wanted Cop Kangogo Freed on Sh500,000 Bond

A Kitale court has freed a businessman said to have shot a woman in a case of mistaken identity.

Ken Muyundo is accused of shooting Phanice Chemutai Juma on Thursday evening after he thought that she was wanted cop, Caroline Kangogo.

He has been released on a Sh500,000 bond.

Speaking to the Nation from her hospital bed, Chemutai who was shot in the left side of her abdomen, claimed she was attacked for rejecting the shooter’s advances.

According to the victim who is receiving treatment at the Kitale County Referral Hospital, she met Muyundo outside a hotel where she had booked a room for the night.

Read: Woman Nursing Gunshot Wound After Being Mistaken for Suspected Killer Caroline Kangogo

She booked the room at around 6.45 pm after realizing that she would not make it back home before curfew.

Chemutai was in town to collect a birth certificate for her younger sister at Huduma Centre in Kitale town.

Later, Chemutai recounted, she left to buy food when she spotted a black Toyota Prado. Inside was Muyundo, a licensed gun owner.

The 20-year-old woman obliged. She claimed that the businessman asked for her phone number with the promise of calling her later.

“He told me he was glad to meet me and wanted us to know each other more. I informed him I was committed and what he was asking could not happen,” she said.

Read Also: Woman Mistaken for Alleged Killer Cop Kangogo Claims Attacker Shot Her for Rejecting Advances

She proceeded to buy supper and by the time she returned, Muyundo was still at the parking lot.

She recalled feeling insecure as he apparently glared at her. She then alerted the hotel’s caretaker who walked with her to the car.

Muyundo is said to have handed the caretaker a Sh1000 note and drew his weapon firing at Chemutai.

“That was the point when he drew a gun and shot at me saying that I was the woman he was looking for,” she explained.

But according to a police report, Muyundo claimed the woman called him incessantly asking to meet him at Kiminini Market.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu