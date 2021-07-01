Businessman Joe Kariuki Accused Of Swindling Girls’ “Sponsors” In Mombasa Through Suspicious Activities

After stirring up trouble in Nairobi, leaving behind a trail of controversies and conspiracies, controversial businessman Joe Kariuki has now pitched camp at the coastal city of Mombasa where, our sources have learned, he seems to have kicked off his usual shadowy activities yet again.

According to our sources, Joe Kariuki, the founder and proprietor of Cryptocurrency company 51 Capital, has now opened yet another outlet in the Bamburi area of Mombasa and has been on a recruitment overdrive that has seen him net hundreds of young girls and women from the areas into his controversial company.

Photos reaching our desk seem to show coastal girls flocking into Joe Kariuki’s Mombasa offices and, we have learned, some of these young women have been bringing along older, white men to start cryptocurrency accounts for them at 51 Capital.

Joe Kariuki’s suspicious activities raised eyebrows a few weeks ago after he was called out for running a seemingly secretive network called ‘Powered Up’ in which he was said to be recruiting wealthy individuals into a form of a secret cult from where they would be instantly turned into millionaires after investing in his Pessacoin platform.

The controversial businessman seems to have now moved his activities to Mombasa and, it seems, he has already found a following overnight.

Some of those who came to his office seemed to have mixed opinions about him, with some interested in understanding his activities.

“Mimi nimemjulia Joe Kariuki kwa mtandao. Nimemjulia online. Nimemskia na vituko zake na wakati ilipotangazwa kuwa anafungua ofisi Mombasa nikawa interested kutembea na kujua kile anachokifanya huku. Ndipo nikam-meet na kugundua kuwa ni mtu mzuri tu mwekezaji lakini watu wengi wana taswishi naye. (I’ve known Joe Kariuki through online engagements. I heard his controversial activities and when it was announced that he is openning an office in Mombasa I was eager to understand what he does. I met him and discovered that he is a good businessman but people doubt him), ” Aisha Mohammed*, (not her real name) said.

Joe Kariuki has been accused of swindling wealthy white tourists using the coastal girls and making millions out of them, but the city businessman declined to address the matter in a phone call only referring us to his juniors.

“All those are lies. Joe Kariuki is not using coastal girls to lure rich, white men to invest in his company and make millions out of them. The girls can speak for themselves. Nothing like that is happening and even if it is, everyone is an adult here and, like they say in Las Vegas, what happens in Mombasa stays in Mombasa, ” Winnie Oketch, Joe Kariuki’s office assistant, said.

