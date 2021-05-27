Businessman Joe Kariuki Accused of Running Illuminati-like Crypto Scheme

In the recent days, there have been reports of a ‘club’ that is quickly becoming a viral ‘online cult’ recruiting monied and aspiring business people into a web of indecipherable crypto labyrinth.

The somewhat hideous club, that seeks to pull millions into online crypto investments, is the brainchild of 51 Capital, the creators of Kenya’s premier bitcoin PessaCoin.

51 Capital is owned by controversial businessman Joe Kariuki.

Dubbed Powered Up, the club is operating like a secret society, where only selected members are allowed in, with various cryptocurrencies is being moved and hundreds more are waiting to join.

“It’s a closed society. You’re only allowed in by invitation. I had to personally wait for two weeks before I was approved. You will not believe some of the biggest political names there. I’m talking Governors, MPs, CEOs, everyone is angling to join. Think of it like the freemasons, or the Illuminati if at all that society even really exists, its like that, but online now, ” says one of the members who sought anonymity.

Kahawa Tungu could not independently authenticate the claims about the personalities.

Joe Kariuki, the proprietor of the Powered Up club and also the CEO of 51 Capital, has been on the receiving end of the backlash from Kenyans accusing him of running an Illuminati-style club.

According to some members, the club that “has been converting people into instant millionaires” while outsiders feel that the club is rooted in secret, dark powers.

“Their Modus Operandi is pretty much like that of the infamous Illuminati club that has, over the years, been credited with making celebrities and people rich overnight. What’s shocking is the amount of people who are lining up to join the crypto community. I know Kenyans are desperate for cash but this is truly astonishing, the number of people lining up to join is crazy, ” she says.

Kenyans on Facebook too have started blasting the Powered Up Arena club, terming it another hideous secret entity that may soon break families and permeate society.

A Powered Up spokesperson declined to comment further on the matter only saying, “The people in Powered Up are not complaining, they’re trading and making huge returns, why are people mad? Relax. This is like any other business. But not for everyone. We are very selective with our members. You’re free to apply to join, though. The results will speak for themselves, ”

As more and more Kenyans continue to line up in a bid to desperately join Powered Up, it shall only be soon proven what the whole brouhaha is all about.

Asked to comment on the insane crypto phenomena, Joe Kariuki only said,” Sisi tuko kazi Boss. Wacheni makelele mingi. (We are in business. We care less about the noise),”

