Businessman Jackson Kibor is Dead

Controversial businessman cum politician Jackson Kibor is dead. According to the family, Kibor passed on at St Luke’s Hospital in Eldoret after a long illness.

Kibor who has been in and out of hospital for a while now kicked his last yesterday. He had reportedly been on medical oxygen since October 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Doctors reported that his two kidneys had failed and he had been using an oxygen cylinder that was inside his Prado.

Nicknamed chairman of the boychild and guest speaker for men’s conference, Kibor has been an online sensation through memes and quotes on relationships.

He made headlines after divorcing his many wives, fighting with his children over properties and flamboyant display of his cars.

My heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives & friends of Mzee Jackson Kibor. We have lost a MAN. – a MAN of Valor & Value, – a man built in his maleness antique, – that bestowed us the masculine decalogue, May his soul rest in eternal peace. #BetterTogether — Eric (@amerix) March 17, 2022

In an incident in 2018, Kibor won a divorce case against his third wife, Naomi Jeptoo. Eldoret Magistrate Naomi Wairimu ruled to allow the divorce on the grounds that both parties consented to the divorce application.

Mzee Kibor filed the case on the grounds that Ms Jeptoo denied him his conjugal rights and was cruel to him. He complained of stress due to mistreatment and disrespect from his third wife, Jeptoo. Prior to the ruling, Kibor had also divorced his other wife, Josephine Koech of 52 years. Kibor was sustained by his youngest wife Eunita Kibor and several children. Our love and prayers to the family and friends of Mzee Jackson Kibor at this time of grief. Mzee was firm, industrious and vocal on issues he believed in. Rest In Peace Mzee Kibor. pic.twitter.com/w3ZZjfaM4i — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 17, 2022

