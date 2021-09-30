Businessman Fined Ksh721 Million For Defrauding Youth Enterprise Development Fund of Ksh180 Million

The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court has fined businessman Mukuria Ngamau Ksh721,459,156 for defrauding the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Ksh180,364,789 through forgery.

In a case filed in 2016 through the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Ngamau was found guilty of conspiracy to commit an economic crime contrary to Section 47A (3) as read with Section 48 (1) of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA).

He was also found guilty of unlawful acquisition of public property contrary to Section 45 (1) (a) as read with Section 48 (1) of the ACECA and also making a false document contrary to Section 347 (a) as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code.

He was charged alongside former Youth Enterprise Development Fund CEO the late Catherine Namuye, former board chair the late Bruce Odhiambo, Doreen Ng’ang’a (business lady) and Quorandum Limited, a company owned by Ngamau.

“The four above named accused persons and the company were charged with conspiracy to commit an economic crime, unlawful acquisition of public property to wit Ksh180, 364,789 property of Youth Enterprise Development Fund and making false documents,” said ODPP in a statement.

“Number one and two (Ms Namuya and Mr Odhiambo) above passed on when the case was still ongoing. Their cases abated.”

Doreen Ng’ang’a was acquitted under Section 210 of Criminal Procedure Code.

For the conspiracy to commit an economic crime, Ngamau was sentenced to seven years in prison without an option of a fine.

For the unlawful acquisition of public property, Ngamau was sentenced to pay Ksh462,840,000 or serve seven years in prison in default.

For unlawful acquisition of Ksh64,654,789, he has been fined Ksh258,619,156 or serve seven years in jail in default.

For two counts of forgery, Ngamau will serve three years in jail for each count.

“The court further directed that the Accused person to further compensate the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Ksh180, 364, 789 for the loss occasioned,” added ODPP.

The court directed that the sentences should run concurrently. To prove its case, the Prosecution presented a total of 32 witnesses.

