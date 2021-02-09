Businessman Charged With Ksh11 Million Tax Evasion In Cigarette Business

A businessman has been arraigned before Milimani Chief Magistrate for being in possession of uncustomed goods and excisable stamps acquired without the authority of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Patrick Murimi Mwangi was charged before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku with offences relating to repackaging and distribution of contraband cigarettes for the purposes of evading taxes amounting to Ksh11.6 million.

“On the first count, the accused faces a charge of being in possession of 1.4 million sticks of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes with a tax value of Ksh8.3 million as required under section 200 D(iii) As Read with Section 210 (C) of The East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004,” said KRA in a statement.

The accused also faced a second count of being in possession of 50,000 pieces of excisable stamps made without authority of the KRA as required under Regulation 30(1)(E) of Excisable Goods Management System Regulation 2017.

The businessman was arrested in Githunguri in Kiambu County on December 22, 2020. He denied both charges and was released on a bond of Ksh900,000 and alternative cash bail of Ksh200,000.

The case is set for a mention on February 22, 2021.

