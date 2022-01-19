Businessman Charged for Swindling Three Sh1.3 Million Worth of Air Tickets

A businessman has been charged with obtaining over Sh1 million from three people under the pretense that he could book them return tickets to Bolivia.

Peter Denis Bwire who was arrested on Friday is said to have obtained Sh1,302,000 from the trio knowing he did not have the means to process two-way travel air tickets.

Bwire appeared before Milimani court Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi and was charged with three counts of the offence.

The first count was that on December 19, 2021 at Didom Tours and tours offices located on the fourth floor of Ruprani house along Moktar Daddah road, Nairobi, with intent to defraud Sh434 000 from Abdifatah Ali Osman on pretense that he would process him a two way Bolivia travel air ticket.

In the second count, the charge sheet shows, on the same day and place with intent to defraud, Bwire obtained the same amount of money from Zachariah Abdullahi in the pretense that he would also provide him with a two way Bolivia travel.

The third count shows that Warsame Salat Wardere was allegedly defrauded of a similar amount by the accused who promised to process for him a two-way travel air ticket to the foreign country.

The accused denied all charges and was released on Sh500,000 cash bail.

He had previously informed the Magistrate that he had begun discussions with the complainants about how to resolve the case.

“Your honor I pray for the court to give me a little time so that I can complete negotiations with the complainants,” said Bwire.

The prosecution had requested that the accused person be held at Central Police Station for five days while police investigated other offences linking him to ticket processing.

As he continues to negotiate with his complainants, Ochoi ordered that he be kept at the police station for three days.

The case will be mentioned on Thursday.

