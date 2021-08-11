Businessman Charged with Conning Woman Sh3.8 Million for Police Job Slots

Johnstone Mutua, a matatu businessman has been charged with conning his female colleague Sh3.8 million in the pretense that he will secure police job slots for the relatives.

According to K24, the incident took place in Nairobi between February and May 2021 where the accused obtained Sh3.8 million from Rose Odhiambo.

Mutua is said to have hinted that he had connections at the Kenya National Police Service and the Kenya Defense Forces hence claimed to have a huge influence in the recruitment exercise.

The two, (the victim and the accused) reportedly knew each other from 2017 when they both owned matatus in the same Sacco.

“In January 2021 when the KDF recruitment exercise was announced, the accused approached the complainant and told her that he had a connection with a person in authority who could assist him secure some vacancies” read the police report.

Read: Joseph Waswa ‘Fake Uhuru’ Arrested for Allegedly Conning Woman Sh2.2 Million

For instance, the recruitment had already been advertised in newspapers hence Mutua is said to have claimed to have three slots which he was charging Sh300,000 each.

Adhiambo having three relatives who needed the slots paid Sh900,000 expecting they would be recruited.

Mutua reportedly further claimed to have two more slots at the National Police Service and requested Sh450,000 for the slots. Adhiambo went ahead and paid the amount for her two other relatives.

Court documents also revealed that Mutua asked for more money claiming it was for logistic purposes hence tallied to Sh3.8 million.

Mutua has been released on Sh300,000 cash bail with the case set for mention for another day.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu