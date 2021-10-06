Businessman Charged with Attempting to Kill Ranalo Foods Owner Handed 23-year Jail Term

Tom Mboya, a Nairobi businessman charged with attempting to kill Ronalo Foods restaurant owner William Osewe, has been sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Mboya was convicted of attempted murder on Monday, September 27, 2021. He had been accused of shooting Osewe following a fight over a woman in 2016.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku handed Mboya the sentence on Wednesday after considering a probation report tabled in court.

“I sentence the accused to 20 years in jail for the attempted murder charge and three years for wounding him,” she ruled.

Mutuku, however, ruled that the sentence will run concurrently, meaning the convict will spend 20 years behind bars.

The prosecution had told the court that the accused shot Osewe six times at Garden Estate in Kasarani.

“I have considered the evidence before the court and it is not in dispute that Mboya shot Osewe. He did so not once but four times,” Mutuku said last week when she declared the trader guilty.

Prior to the shooting incident, Osewe had accused Mboya of having an affair with his wife.

Osewe was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital’s High Dependency Unit (HDU) where he underwent surgeries to remove the bullets.

