Businessman Bashir Mohamud’s Body Transferred To Nairobi Ahead Of Autopsy, Burial

The body of Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamud Mohammed has been transferred to Nairobi ahead of autopsy and burial.

Reports indicate that the body arrived at Umash Funeral home at around midnight with the autopsy set to be conducted in the morning hours of today.

“An autopsy will be performed by the Chief Government Pathologist,” the family lawyer Charles Madowo said on Sunday, adding that the body will then be released to the family for burial according to Islamic rights.

Bashir’s body was found at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital morgue with two bullet wounds after having been missing for over one week.

The 35-year-old structural engineer and proprietor of Infinity Developers went missing on May 13, 2021, moments after visiting Miale Restaurant.

At the time he went missing, he was in the company of undisclosed persons in his Range Rover, registration number KCQ 007P.

Reports also intimate that Bashir called his wife before going missing, but the call was interrupted and the phone switched off in what is thought to have been a scuffle.

On May 14, his family recorded a missing person’s report at Muthangari police station.

His car was found burnt to a shell in a thicket in Kibiku area in Ngong, Kajiado county.

It is reported that when officers from the station went to the scene, they found the shell but went back to the station. However, when the family returned to the scene alongside the officers in a few hours, the remains of the burnt car had been removed.

Several theories have been peddled on social media surrounding Bashir’s death but detectives have vowed to get to the bottom of it.

