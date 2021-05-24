Businessman Bashir Mohamud Was Tortured, Strangled To Death- Autopsy

Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamud Mohammed was tortured and strangled to death, autopsy results have revealed.

According to the pathologist report, conducted by Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, the 35-year-old structural engineer and proprietor of Infinity Developers’ body had indications that he was hit by a blunt object on the head.

He also had burnt wounds on his body with suggestions that they were inflicted by a car lighter.

Bashir’s body had earlier been transferred to Nairobi’s Umash Funeral home after it was found at Kerugoya Level 5 Hospital morgue with two bullet wounds.

At the time he went missing, he was in the company of undisclosed persons in his Range Rover, registration number KCQ 007P.

Police reports also revealed that Bashir called his wife before going missing, but the call was interrupted and the phone switched off in what is thought to have been a scuffle.

On May 14, his family recorded a missing person’s report at Muthangari police station.

His car was found burnt to a shell in a thicket in Kibiku area in Ngong, Kajiado county.

It is reported that when officers from the station went to the scene, they found the shell but went back to the station. However, when the family returned to the scene alongside the officers in a few hours, the remains of the burnt car had been removed.

Several theories have been peddled on social media surrounding Bashir’s death but detectives have vowed to get to the bottom of it.

The deceased’s family through their lawyer has ideally called on the DPP to speed up investigations on the circumstances of his death.

