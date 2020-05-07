Businessman Abducted At Burma Market By Suspected Police Officers Finally Found In Athi River

39-year-old Michael Mungai, aka Cheupe who was abducted on Monday, May 4, 2020 outside Burma Market by suspected police officers has finally been found in Athi River.

Reports indicated that Mungai went missing following his purported arrest that arose after a dispute with county government officials who intended to use a space meant for emergency parking to set up stalls.

Nation reports that Mungai was bundled into a car by four men who introduced themselves as police officers despite not being in uniform and having the car number plates covered.

This information was however denied by Kamukunji police Adamson Bungei who said that the official report at the station indicated that the trader was missing.

“The information we got was that this person said to have been arrested, was not available and did not come back to his house on that particular day Sunday. In the process of our investigations, our officers have been able to trace the person and found him in Athi River,” he said.

Further, Mungai narrated that his abductors castigated him for stopping the project, gave him a pistol with three rounds of bullets and showed him how to use it in preparation for what was termed as a fight for the project.

“The pistol had three rounds of bullets and the driver of the car confirmed the same to the others. They ensured that this gun was in my hands for the entire duration of my stay with them,” Mungai said on Wednesday at the Shauri Moyo Police Station where he was to record a statement.

Mungai now asserts that a city politician with an interest in the project is behind his woes adding that he fears for his life.

According to the daily, Mungai was found in a building with both hands and legs tied after members of the public heard distress calls for help.

The details of the purported arrest came just a day after Kamukunji Deputy County Commissioner Moses Lilan stopped the implementation of a project that led to dispute among traders in the market and the county officials.

According to the Deputy County Commissioner, he received a distress call on Sunday from traders who indicated that there was a project being initiated that took up public space.

“When we did our preliminary investigations, we found that being on a Sunday and Burma market being a public facility, the implementation of the project was unprocedural and that is why we instructed our enforcement agencies to stop the project,” Lilan said.

Further, Lilan stated that upon stopping the market project, there was information that one of the market traders had gone missing.

Authorities have stated that investigations into the matter had been launched with the culprits expected to be brought to books.

