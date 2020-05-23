Business Owners Can Now Make Payments Directly From Their MPesa Till Number

Safaricom has launched a new feature that will allow businesses transact directly using their MPesa tills.

The feature is an upgrade of the Lipa Na Mpesa tool, which has only been accessible by customer MPesa wallet.

The MPesa business tool will now allow Micro, small and medium enterprises to send money and make payments directly from the MPesa till number.

Businesses will now be able to send customers and their employees money directly from their MPesa till numbers.

The service is available through the Bulk disbursement service (B2C), which is also instrumental in facilitating salary, sacco and dividend payments.

The tool will also enable direct payment of suppliers from the till for goods and payment of utility bills. It will also allow a business person to withdraw cash from an MPesa agent, a bank or to send money to their phone number.

The move by Safaricom will help businesses run smoothly, make funds easily available and at the control of the business owner.

Businesses will also be able to quickly handle customer issues where sometime, erroneous payments are made and resolve takes a longer time to engage third parties.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu