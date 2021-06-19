Business Mogul Chris Kirubi Laid To Rest At His Bedo Estate, Murang’a County

Business Mogul Chris Kirubi has finally been laid to rest at his Bedo Estate in Murang’a County.

The ceremony was attended by only close family and friends.

Chris Kirubi’s burial ceremony underway in Murang'a county pic.twitter.com/mgExgHvX6W — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) June 19, 2021

Kirubi passed on on Monday, with the family, through a brief statement confirming he died at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Kirubi was until his death a director at Centum Investment Company, a business conglomerate, where he was the largest individual shareholder.

He was the Chairman of Haco Industries and is recognised as one of Kenya’s first indigenous manufacturers having entered the manufacturing sector in the 1970s.

He was also Chairman of Coca-Cola Nairobi Bottlers, DHL Worldwide Express, Capital Media Group, International House Limited, and Smart Applications International among others.

Aside from his personal work, Kirubi had been involved extensively with several African Governments.

Kirubi is survived by two children, Robert Kirubi and Mary-Ann Musangi.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta together with other leaders commemorated him as a great entrepreneur and philanthropist who made significant changes in Kenyans’ lives.

