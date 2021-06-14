Kenyan business mogul Chris Kirubi is dead, his family has confirmed.

In a brief statement, the family said Kirubi, 80, died at his home on Monday at 1pm after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr Christopher J. Kirubi (1941-2021) who passed away today, Monday the 14th of June, 2021 at 1pm at his home after a long battle with cancer fought with fortitude, grace and courage,” the statement read.

“He was surrounded by his family. More details shall be released in the coming days.”

The entrepreneur was flown to the United States in November 2017 for four months of treatment after being diagnosed with cancer of the colon.

Kirubi was until his death a director at Centum Investment Company, a business conglomerate, where he was the largest individual shareholder.

He was the Chairman of Haco Industries and is recognised as one of Kenya’s first indigenous manufacturers having entered the manufacturing sector in the 1970s.

He was also Chairman of Coca-Cola Nairobi Bottlers, DHL Worldwide Express, Capital Media Group, International House Limited, and Smart Applications International among others.

Kirubi was Deputy Chairman of Bayer East Africa Limited.

Aside from his personal work, Kirubi had been involved extensively with several African Governments.

He served on the National Economic and Social Council which was responsible for crafting Kenya’s current blueprint for growth, Vision 2030, under President Mwai Kibaki’s regime.

He worked with the Government of Ghana as a Board Member of the Investors’ Advisory Council and as Ghanaian Honorary Consul General in Kenya (2000 to 2008) and was the Honorary Counsel to the Republic of Mauritius in Kenya.

The deceased also served as Chairperson of Brand Kenya Board from March 2016 – December 2017.

At the time of his passing, he served on the Harvard Global Advisory Council (Massachusetts, USA) with a view to advising the institution on education matters of Africa.

He also served on the Institution’s Africa Advisory Council honing in on specific needs of the continent and was a founder Council Member of the AU Foundation.

Kirubi is survived by two children, Robert Kirubi and Mary-Ann Musangi.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Bungoma Senator are among Kenyans who have mourned Kirubi.

Raila described Kirubi as a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who made a difference in many Kenyans’ lives.

Chris Kirubi was my friend and one to many others and a mentor to even more. He was a dedicated entrepreneur and philanthropist who helped scores of Kenyans over time. My heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. Rest In Peace Chris. pic.twitter.com/7NXgARzcCC — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 14, 2021

My condolences to the family and friends of Chris Kirubi, an alumni of Friends School Kamusinga and business magnet. He was great indigenous entrepreneur who made a difference in many people's lives. May his soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/6BeQVkKPHs — Sen.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) June 14, 2021

