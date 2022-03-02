Busia Residents to Enjoy GOtv Services with Launch of Transmission Site

GOtv Kenya, the country’s leading digital terrestrial service has now expanded its signal reach in Busia county with the launch of a new transmission site in Burumba area.

The launch of the site will give thousands of families access to affordable and quality entertainment.

Winston Mbanda, Director Communications Busia County while officiating the ceremony said the county was honoured to have been considered by GOtv.

“We are always open for business and it is commendable to see GOtv deliver in its mandate of increasing access to quality and affordable entertainment and democratization of information, more precisely for the residents of Busia. We look forward to the great shows that are available on the platform and welcome more opportunities to partner with you,” said Mr Mbanda.

Read: Nigerian Idol Season 7 Premieres This Sunday on DStv, GOtv

The transmission site in Busia is the 28th site that GOtv has commissioned and will serve the residents of Busia Town, Korinda, Bumala, Namboboto, Mayayos, Lugulu, Butula, Namiaso, Namwitsula, Ngelechom, Mayenje, Mundika, Bwamani, Ochude, Kemodo, Asinge, Murumba, Simbachai, Asinge, Busibwabo, Angorom, Kongrass shopping centre.

Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director said the Busia site will serve over 40,000 households offering unmatched entertainment options for the residents of Burumba sub-county and the surrounding areas.

“Our customers are at the heart of our business, and we endeavour to take decisions that respond to their needs even as we offer them unmatched entertainment on our GOtv platform,” said Ms Mitimu.

GOtv customers in Busia can visit any of our service centres located in Cheptul, Majengo, Kaimosi, Mumias, Busia town, Bumula or Butula for sales and aftersales support including decoder purchases, payment of subscriptions, package upgrades and downgrades, decoder diagnostics, customer care support, software upgrades, repair or replacement of faulty decoders, customer education on self-help service techniques, installation services and purchase of accessories among others.

Read Also: MultiChoice Announces Price Reduction for GOtv Lite Package

GOtv has over 70 local and international channels on five packages – Supa (Sh.1,499), Max (Sh.1150), Plus (Sh.870), Value (Sh.550) and Lite (Sh.199), offering a different mix of channels on the various packages.

Local shows on GOtv include riveting Kenyan dramas on Maisha Magic Plus such as Our Perfect Wedding, Kina, Kovu, Selina, Pete, Hullabaloo Estate, The Turn Up and Pambio Live.

Other local entertainment channels on the GOtv are Maisha Magic Poa and Mambo Moto channel with shows from across the East African region.

All the sporting action can be found on SuperSport Select 1 and 2 which carry football matches with games from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A and the WWE Channel showcasing daily and weekly fixtures with daily all-round sporting highlights on the SuperSport Blitz Channel.

Read Also: GOtv Launches Supa Package For The Festive Season

Lifestyle channels TL Novelas channel, Honey Channel and Food Network have the best cooking shows, relationship talk shows, and wedding shows alongside reality shows from across the globe.

Other channels available on the GOtv Supa package include National Geographic, Akili Kids, Nick Junior, Boomerang and Nick Toons for the kids.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...