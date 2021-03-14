Busia Man Wrestled By Ruto’s Security Team While Trying To Give DP Black Chicken

There was drama in Busia this weekend as a man was wrestled down by Deputy President William Ruto’s security team while he tried to give the DP a black chicken.

The DP was attending a political rally in Busia, when the young man emerged from the crowd and rushed towards Ruto who was ascending to the pavilion to give his speech.

However, he was intercepted by the DP’s security team and overpowered, before the black chicken was taken away.

There were no curtain raisers in the rally, and the DP spoke for only 23 minutes.

Ruto was accompanied by MPs Malulu Injendi (Malava) and Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula) as well as former Teso South MP Mary Emase.

During his speech, Ruto faulted the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) for slowing down the Jubilee government development agenda.

“When we constituted the government, we said we will roll out the housing and manufacturing agenda for the country, agro-processing and value addition. Unfortunately, that work has delayed because we got another emergency work; this thing called the BBI. BBI has disturbed us for the last three years and we are still struggling to look for ways of organising the issues therein,” the DP said.

The DP is expected to tour Busia again for fundraise for bodaboda riders in Teso North, Nambale and Butula sub-counties even as he seeks to outsmart ODM leader Raila Odinga in his strongholds.

