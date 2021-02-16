Busia Becomes Fourth County To Pass BBI Bill

Busia has become the fourth County Assembly to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill.
So far, 4 counties; Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Busia have approved the BBI amendment bill with Baringo County having rejected it.
Last week, Siaya County became the first to pass the BBI bill, with members of the county assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) leading residents in public hearings.
The draft Bill had already been subjected to public participation in all the six sub-counties of Siaya.
The Assembly had adverts in local dailies the previous week inviting residents to public participation forums.
Meetings in Gem, Bondo, and Ugunja sub-counties were held between 2 pm and 5 pm while those in Rarieda, Alego Usonga, and Ugenya sub-counties were held between 9 am and 12.
Kisumu County followed suit and became the second county to pass the BBI bill after MCAs unanimously voted in support.
According to Kisumu County Assembly Speaker, the legislative house carried out public participation between February 5 to February 8.
The Bill was tabled by East Seme MCA Seth Okumu and seconded by Beatrice Pamela.
Homabay became third while Baringo County rejected the bill following a chaotic session resulted from the clashing of KANU and Jubilee MCAs.
