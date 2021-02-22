Controversial Prophet Bushiri’s Family Blocked From Leaving Malawi For Kenya

Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri is said to have tried to flee Malawi for Kenya.

According to South African broadcaster, eNCA, Bushiri’s mother-in-law, Esther Bushiri, and his daughters; Raphaella and Israella were blocked from leaving the country aboard a private jet at Lilongwe International Airport.

The “man of God” and his wife, Mary, were not on the plane but are believed to have been planning to sneak out of the Southern African country.

The family had allegedly applied for asylum in Kenya.

The man of the cloth told local media that one of his daughters was in dire need of medical attention hence the need to head to Kenya.

The Bushiris are expected back at Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court on March 8 for their extradition case.

Read: Controversial Prophet Bushiri And Wife Arrested For Fraud And Money Laundering

“The Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court today ordered that the formal hearing of the extradition of the Bushiris start on 8 March this year. The court has issued a warrant of arrest for the two fugitives. And it states that they should be summoned to court in March,” the justice ministry said in January 2021.

Bushiri and his wife fled South Africa for Malawi after being charged with fraud and money laundering to the tune of R102 million (Ksh753.9 million).

The couple is facing another case of fraud and money laundering to a tune of R15 million (Ksh110 million).

Further, two South African women have accused the man of God of sexually assaulting them and later giving them R5,000 (Ksh36,000).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu