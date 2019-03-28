25 Female Burundians Rescued From Human Traffickers In Kiambu

Detectives from the Transnational Organized Crime, this morning rescued 25 female victims of human trafficking in a house belonging to Mr Nicholas Mugambi Waigwa.

The 25 women aged between 24 and 33 years, all Burundians, were set for trafficking to unknown destinations.

The human traffickers; Ms Mercy Kaaia, Ms Lydia Wairimu and Ms Susan Nyambura Nganga have been arrested.

Burundians have been an easy target for human traffickers, who promise them jobs in the Middle East.

On March 7, Mr Francis Njuguga Kagunda was accused of attempting to traffic two Burundians to Saudi Arabia.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the two victims; Nduwimana Gretta (29) and Nzigimana Rebecca (31) were intercepted as they prepared to board a plane to Saudi Arabia.

In February, detectives arrested a taxi driver and rescued two Burundi nationals suspected to be victims of human trafficking.

The two women were intercepted by police as they also prepared to depart the country to the Middle East.

