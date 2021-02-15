Buruburu Residents Vent Over Demolition Of Tom Mboya Hall By A Private Developer

Buruburu residents have condemned the recent demolition of Tom Mboya Social Hall which was located on Jogoo Road in Nairobi.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the hall named after late Kenyan trade unionist Tom Mboya was brought down last week by a private developer.

Early this month, traders were left counting losses after a group of youth who were in a company of security officers stormed the premises and ejected them.

Protesting the demolitions, the traders claimed that they had not been served with a notice to vacate the premises.

“What has happened here today is not good… we were not given a notice to vacate and as such we have lost our goods due to this commotion. They should have given dialogue a chance, ” a trader told Citizen TV on February 2.

Another trader added, “We are informed that the auctioneers were sent by KANU who think they are the owner of Tom Mboya Hall. We want to know the real owners of Tom Mboya Hall.”

“If it is true that KANU are the owners where is the title deed. We do know for a fact that this is a public land and that is why we want authorities to come clear on actually who the owner is.”

Residents of Bururuburu Phase 5 have also come out to protest the demolitions saying they were not consulted.

The residents are now demanding answers from the government on why the hall was brought down and the long term plan.

“That building has stood there for years it’s historical…why bring it down now? We are residents of BuruBuru phase 5 were not informed yet we share a border with Tom Mboya, ” a resident told Kahawa Tungu.

“We do not know who they are and what they plan to put up there. This will undervalue our property and I feel as owners, we should have been consulted.”

