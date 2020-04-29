Buruburu Resident Burnt To Death After Car Caught Fire

A man on Wednesday morning lost his life after his car caught fire outside his home in Buruburu Phase V, Maimahiu Court.

The man, who neighbours say could be Terrence Korir was burnt beyond recognition.

Witnesses say that the car went up in flames shortly after he started the engine.

The guards called the police who dispatched a fire engine to the area. It was only after the fire was contained that neighbours identified him.

The charred remains have since been moved to the mortuary as police open investigations.

The matter has been reported at Buruburu Police Station under OB Number 41/29/04/2020.

“Upon search, there was a body of one male adult who lives in house number 465 next to the parking yard, namely Terance Korir aged 36 years who is believed to be the owner of the said motor vehicle having been burned beyond recognition,” read a police report.

Suspected suicide in Buru Buru estate. Victim burnt to death in the car. pic.twitter.com/tIhh8YmmwR — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 29, 2020

Buruburu police boss Adamson Bungei said they are yet to establish the cause of the 8.30 am fire noting that only the insides of the car were damaged.

“The engine and rear part of the car is intact and the fire concentrated inside. We don’t know what happened but experts are on the case for now,” said Bungei.

He also stated that witness accounts indicated that there was an explosion right before the Subaru Impreza (REG No. KBY 779M) caught fire.

Korir who works with a Nairobi bank is survived by a wife and two children.

The motor vehicle has also been towed to the police stations for examination.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu