Buruburu Police Officer Caught On Camera Staggering Takes Own Life (Video)

A police officer caught on camera staggering during the day in Nairobi’s Buruburu area has taken his own life.

The unnamed officer is said to have died at the police residential houses in Buruburu.

On Wednesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said it had taken note of the video in which the officer appeared drunk.

In a statement, NPS said the officer’s behaviour was “unbecoming, unacceptable, and unprofessional”.

“A uniformed police officer is a visible representation and face of government and is required to remain extremely disciplined and professional while on duty and off duty,” said NPS.

It added: “As NPS, we hold our officers accountable with regard to matters of discipline, decorum, and conduct to ensure efficient and effective service provision to the public.”

The Service also noted that Buruburu Police Station command was handling the matter internally.

A mental health awareness programme conducted last year revealed that officers have been taking their lives over a number of reasons including; bipolar disorder, depression, schizophrenia, dementia and other psychoses.

