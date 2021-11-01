Buruburu High School Parents Allowed To Go Home with Their Children As Probe Begins

The management of Buruburu Girls High School has allowed parents to pick their children for a short break as investigations into a Sunday evening fire at the institution kick-off.

At least 59 students were hospitalised following the fire that broke out at around 5pm.

Currently, 19 girls are admitted at the Metropolitan Hospital while 16 others are at the Jamaa Hospital.

The students, Kahawa Tungu understands, are in a stable condition. One of the girls suffered a fractured leg.

While allowing students to go home on Monday, the management warned that anyone found culpable of the incident will face the law.

The school’s Principal Caroline Maina noted that students whose parents will not make it will remain in school under tight security.

Yesterday, the school blocked attempts by a section of parents to go home with their children despite safety concerns.

Maina has since explained that the fire was in one cube out of the 45 cubes in the affected dormitory.

The Principal told members of the press that she had a meeting with Form One and Two students and later on had late lunch before she was alerted about the incident. The fire was contained a few hours later.

In videos that went on viral on social media, students were filmed jumping from the multi-storied dormitory through the windows as smoke engulfed the building. The students were landing on mattresses laid out by their colleagues and teachers to enable soft landing.

