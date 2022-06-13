in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Burna Boy’s Security Guard Shoots Man After Artist Made Advances At His Spouse

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Nigerian artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known by his stage name as Burna Boy is on the spot after his security escorts attempted to kill a man in a club.

According to Nigerian media, the security guard attached to the musician reportedly shot a man who was protecting his wife from Burna Boy’s advances.

The incident happened at Club Cubana on Victoria Island with the victims identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu.

Apparently, the singer and his security visited the club at around 4 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. While four accompanied the Grammy award-winning artiste to the VIP section, one cop identified as Inspector Ibrahim waited outside.

The singer was accompanied by three women in the VIP section and while there, he spotted a lady outside where he asked Inspector Ibrahim to ask her to join him.

Read: Burna Boy Vows To Never Set Foot In South Africa Over Xenophobic Attacks

The lady’s husband knowing the singer was making advances on his wife termed it disrespectful and tried confronting the singer.

“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” a senior policeman is quoted by local publications.

Apparently, despite being aware of what had happened, Burna Boy and his crew fled the scene and retreated to a different location. The singer is said to have taken the first flight out of the country the following day in a bid to disassociate himself from what transpired.

So far, five escorts have been detained by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Special Squad.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Burna Boy

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

ruto bible verse

DP Ruto Under Fire For Quoting Yet Another Non-existent Bible Verse
bridget achieng

Socialite Bridget Achieng On The Spot For Allegedly Trafficking Women To Middle East