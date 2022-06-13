Burna Boy’s Security Guard Shoots Man After Artist Made Advances At His Spouse

Nigerian artist Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu known by his stage name as Burna Boy is on the spot after his security escorts attempted to kill a man in a club.

According to Nigerian media, the security guard attached to the musician reportedly shot a man who was protecting his wife from Burna Boy’s advances.

The incident happened at Club Cubana on Victoria Island with the victims identified as Irebami Lawrence and Tolu.

Apparently, the singer and his security visited the club at around 4 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. While four accompanied the Grammy award-winning artiste to the VIP section, one cop identified as Inspector Ibrahim waited outside.

The singer was accompanied by three women in the VIP section and while there, he spotted a lady outside where he asked Inspector Ibrahim to ask her to join him.

The lady’s husband knowing the singer was making advances on his wife termed it disrespectful and tried confronting the singer.

“As things were getting heated, Ibrahim brought out his service pistol and shot multiple times while Burna Boy was laughing,” a senior policeman is quoted by local publications.

Apparently, despite being aware of what had happened, Burna Boy and his crew fled the scene and retreated to a different location. The singer is said to have taken the first flight out of the country the following day in a bid to disassociate himself from what transpired.

So far, five escorts have been detained by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Special Squad.

