Burna Boy, Wizkid Win Big at The Grammys

Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Wizkid are among the winners of Grammy Awards 2021.

Burna Boy scooped the Grammy for the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album. Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter, also won a Grammy for the song. The award for the best music video is given to the artist, video director, and video producer.

“To every African out there, no matter where you are, no matter what you plan to do, you can achieve it, no matter where you’re from because you are a king,” Burna Boy said in his acceptance speech. “Look at me now! Grammy Award winning Burna Boy. Thank you to everyone!!”

Burna Boy whose real name is Damini Ogulu, was nominated for the second consecutive year. He was awarded the Grammy for his Twice As Tall album.

In the Grammy nomination, Twice As Tall was described as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force”.

“[He] continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae, and more,” the nomination said.

Burna Boy features a host of international artists in the album, including Stormzy, Youssou Ndour, Naughty By Nature, and Chris Martin of Coldplay, and had Sean Combs as executive producer.

Burna Boy lost to Angelique Kidjo in the same category in 2019. In her acceptance speech, Kidjo dedicated the award to him saying “Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way that African music is the bedrock of all music.”

