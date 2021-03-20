Burial Of Late President Magufuli Moved To Friday, March 26

The burial of late President of Tanzania John Pombe Magufuli has been moved to March 26, 2021.

This, the government spokesperson said, will give his family and the residents of his hometown Geita, a chance to view the body before burial.

The fallen head of state was initially set to be laid to rest on Thursday at his rural home of Chato.

On Saturday, his remains were taken to Uhuru Stadium for public viewing after a brief funeral service held at St Peter’s Oysterbay Church.

The body was ferried by a military truck under tight security by Tanzania Defence Forces.

As announced yesterday by the newly sworn in head of state, Samia Suluhu, the body will remain at Uhuru Stadium until March 21.

On March 22, the body of the late will be moved to Dodoma for public viewing before being moved to Mwanza on March 23.

On the same day, the body will be moved to his home town of Chato for public viewing.

Magufuli died of heart complications at about 6pm on Wednesday, President Suluhu announced.

Ms Suluhu said that Magufuli was hospitalized on March 6 at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute. He died at the Mzena Hospital where he was transferred to after his condition deteriorated.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, son, Joseph and daughter, Jessica.

