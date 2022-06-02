Manhunt On For Burglars Who Broke Into Catholic Church In Kericho, Stole Cash

Police have launched a manhunt for burglars who broke into a Catholic church in Litein, Kericho County and made away with cash.

Reports according to the DCI reveal the unknown burglars broke into a pastoral residence of St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, and left with an unspecified amount of money.

The thugs also reportedly vandalized the tabernacle, a liturgical furnishing used to house the Eucharist.

“The Parish Priest Fr Moses Langat, reported to authorities at Litein police station, that on the night of May 31 and June 1st, unknown thugs broke into their house by shattering a windowpane while he and other priests were fast asleep,” the DCI said.

So far, crime scene detectives processed the scene and forensics obtained to bring the burglars to book.

THUGS VANDALIZE A TABERNACLE AFTER BREAKING INTO A CHURCH IN KERICHO Detectives based in Kericho county are investigating an incident where unknown thugs broke into the pastoral residence of St Mark Catholic Parish, in Litein, and left with an unspecified amount of money. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 2, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...